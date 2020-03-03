Travis Clarke is running for his mother

By
Gsr
-
0
1
travis-clarke-is-running-for-his-mother

In our “Why I’m Running” collection, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. In case you’re operating the marathon, you may share your #WhyImRunningBoston story right here.

Travis Clarke is operating for his mom, who has leukemia, and in help of the Dana-Farber Most cancers Institute. —Travis Clarke

Identify: Travis Clarke


Age: 32


From: Boston, Massachusetts

I shall be operating my seventh consecutive Boston Marathon as a member of the Dana-Farber Marathon Problem Workforce. I run and fundraise for Dana-Farber in help of my mom, Judi, and her battle towards Leukemia (#JudiStrong). My mom has been battling Leukemia for over 25 years, having entered remission 3 times, however the illness has come again for a fourth time. Her battle has included a lot of therapy choices from chemotherapy to a bone marrow transplant to experimenting with cutting-edge medicines, a lot of which might be attributed to the continued analysis in most cancers affected person therapy. 100% of the cash raised for Dana-Farber goes on to most cancers analysis and affected person care.

Since 2014, we’ve been capable of elevate over $55,000 in help of my mom for Dana-Farber!

Editor’s be aware: Entry might have been evenly edited for readability or grammar.

Shut


Get Sports activities Updates

The most recent updates from all of Boston’s sports activities groups.

Thanks for signing up!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here