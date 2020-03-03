transit-police-seek-public’s-help-identifying-person-of-interest-in-indecent-assault-and-battery-investigation

Transit police are in search of the general public’s assist in figuring out a person who is needed for questioning in relation to an ongoing investigation of an indecent assault and battery on a 16-year-old, in accordance with a launch.

Police launched a surveillance picture on Monday, displaying the person sporting a teal Boston hat and standing at a T cease.

They stated he’s needed for questioning relating to an indecent assault and battery that reportedly occurred on the Charles MBTA station round 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 29.

Anybody who is aware of the place the person is, or can establish him, is urged to contact the transit police’s Felony Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.