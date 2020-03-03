Transit police seek public’s help identifying person of interest in indecent assault and battery investigation

Transit police are in search of the general public’s assist in figuring out a person who is needed for questioning in relation to an ongoing investigation of an indecent assault and battery on a 16-year-old, in accordance with a launch.

Police launched a surveillance picture on Monday, displaying the person sporting a teal Boston hat and standing at a T cease.

They stated he’s needed for questioning relating to an indecent assault and battery that reportedly occurred on the Charles MBTA station round 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 29.

Anybody who is aware of the place the person is, or can establish him, is urged to contact the transit police’s Felony Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

Assist us ID this individual of Curiosity. Indecent Assault & Battery investigation # MBTA https://t.co/P76Y1pP8ot pic.twitter.com/sisYJzIc8I

— MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) March 2, 2020

