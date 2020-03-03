toya-johnson-shares-new-pics-from-her-girls’-trip

Toya Johnson let her followers know that she’s on a brief vacay as of late, and folks have been questioning what’s the event. Now, she shared extra pics from her journey, telling her followers that this can be a women’ vacay.

She additionally appears to be celebrating certainly one of her BFF’s birthday, and folks assumed that that is the explanation for which Toya and a bunch of her buddies went on this journey collectively.

‘Celebrating my homegirl Tiffany’s birthday.🎉💛 #girlstrip #funtimes,’ Toya captioned her put up.

Toya additionally shared some pics during which she’s driving an ATV.

A follower mentioned: ‘WOW, that’s precisely the place we went to do ATV & speedboats a lot enjoyable!’

Toya additionally shared a photograph during which she’s sporting the tightest orange outfit, and her followers have been right here for this.

One follower mentioned: ‘Yessss Toya so beautiful I love how u moves and carry urself so classy with a little bit of sassiness🔥 are usually don’t remark all celebrities photos, however you’re so motivating & actual.’

One other certainly one of Toya’s followers praised her look and advised her: ‘Lord Have Mercy, that’s my colour I like particular in terms of making Orange Koolaid Woooo u to Fairly Like Yum Yum.’

Another person addressed Toya’s daughter, Reginae Carter, and advised her that her mother is superb. Right here’s what the follower posted: ‘Chilleeeee,😩 how df are u aging backwards!????? @colormenae your mama is beyond gorgeous!!! And so are you.’

One in all Toya’s followers advised her that she managed to turn into their motivation: ‘Yassssss @toyajohnson‼️ YOU BETTER KILL IT, SIS‼️❤️ LOVE THIS NEW YOU‼️❤️ #MyMotivation #ImDown15lbs 👏🏽 Thank you‼️ #PescatarianLifestyle.’

As you realize, Toya and her fiance Robert Speeding debuted an initiative referred to as Weight No Extra again in 2019.

This motion is making efforts to lift consciousness about weight problems and obese, and about all the opposite health-related points that include these.

Followers appreciated that Toya had this very important initiative, they usually have been trying as much as her.



