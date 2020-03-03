tottenham-vs-norwich-preview

Staff information and stats forward of Tottenham vs Norwich on Wednesday within the fifth spherical of the FA Cup (Kick-off 7.45pm).
- FA Cup newest information
- FA Cup fixtures
Staff information
Hugo Lloris will nonetheless be lacking for Tottenham after they host Norwich within the FA Cup. Lloris missed Sunday’s Premier League defeat to Wolves with a groin harm and he won’t be slot in time for Wednesday’s sport.
Spurs nonetheless have Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Moussa Sissoko out however Ryan Sessegnon (hip) is on the comeback path and has returned to coaching with the squad.
Norwich will verify on ahead Teemu Pukki and midfielder Alexander Tettey, who each missed coaching via sickness this week.
Defender Christoph Zimmermann has once more been dominated out by a hamstring tendon downside, whereas goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann is absent for private causes.
Centre-back Timm Klose continues his restoration from a knee downside because the Switzerland worldwide closes in on a first-team return.
However winger Onel Hernandez (knee) and full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) stay sidelined.
Opta stats
- Tottenham have solely progressed from one in every of their earlier 4 FA Cup ties with Norwich, doing so in the latest such encounter in January 1993.
- Norwich have gained simply one in every of their final seven away video games in opposition to Spurs in all competitions (D2 L4), dropping every of the final three in a row together with their league sport on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season.
- Tottenham have progressed to the quarter-final on 9 of the final 10 events they’ve reached this stage of the FA Cup, falling solely at this hurdle in 2015-16 in opposition to Crystal Palace.
- Norwich want to attain the FA Cup quarter-final for the primary time since 1991-92. The Canaries have been eradicated at this stage 4 occasions since then, most just lately in 2011-12.
- Norwich have been eradicated from 13 of their final 15 FA Cup ties in opposition to Premier League opponents, although they did beat Burnley within the final spherical. The final time they knocked out two top-flight sides in the identical FA Cup marketing campaign was in 1991-92.
- Tottenham’s Son Heung-min has been immediately concerned in 18 targets in 17 FA Cup begins, scoring 12 and helping six.