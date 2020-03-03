tottenham-vs-norwich-preview

Staff information and stats forward of Tottenham vs Norwich on Wednesday within the fifth spherical of the FA Cup (Kick-off 7.45pm).

Hugo Lloris will nonetheless be lacking for Tottenham after they host Norwich within the FA Cup. Lloris missed Sunday’s Premier League defeat to Wolves with a groin harm and he won’t be slot in time for Wednesday’s sport.

Spurs nonetheless have Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Moussa Sissoko out however Ryan Sessegnon (hip) is on the comeback path and has returned to coaching with the squad.

Norwich will verify on ahead Teemu Pukki and midfielder Alexander Tettey, who each missed coaching via sickness this week.

Teemu Pukki is a doubt for Norwich



Defender Christoph Zimmermann has once more been dominated out by a hamstring tendon downside, whereas goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann is absent for private causes.

Centre-back Timm Klose continues his restoration from a knee downside because the Switzerland worldwide closes in on a first-team return.

However winger Onel Hernandez (knee) and full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) stay sidelined.

Jose Mourinho says Troy Parrott shall be on the bench for Tottenham’s FA Cup sport in opposition to Norwich, however nonetheless has heaps to study earlier than turning into an everyday starter



Tottenham have solely progressed from one in every of their earlier 4 FA Cup ties with Norwich, doing so in the latest such encounter in January 1993.

Norwich have gained simply one in every of their final seven away video games in opposition to Spurs in all competitions (D2 L4), dropping every of the final three in a row together with their league sport on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season.

Tottenham have progressed to the quarter-final on 9 of the final 10 events they’ve reached this stage of the FA Cup, falling solely at this hurdle in 2015-16 in opposition to Crystal Palace.



















Daniel Farke is hoping a victory within the FA Cup fifth spherical at Tottenham on Wednesday may also help Norwich’s battle for Premier League survival

