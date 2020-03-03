tiny-harris-makes-fans-happy-with-footage-from-when-she-was-focusing-on-her-solo-project

Tiny Harris made a number of her followers excited when she shared some footage from again when she was targeted on her solo undertaking. Take a look at the video that T.I.’s spouse posted on her social media account.

‘Lost footage from when I was really focusing on my solo project! Before @chezdaking left me in the streets alone!! 💔😢 Been trying to get the vibes back ever since!! One day🤞🏼 s/o to my glam @shereeglamdolls @therealnoigjeremy @sewjodie #Ryder #Tiny #SoloEp 🤷🏽‍♀️ 👑🔥‼️’ Tiny captioned her submit.

A fan informed her that ‘Nothing would make him happier than for you to drop all that bomb ass music!! #DropItSis,’ and another person commented: ‘You look bomb! Can we at least get the video for I F******Love U?😘’

One different follower mentioned: ‘Please get the vibes back! He would want u to!!!! I have been dying to hear a whole solo Tiny album.’

Another person additionally confirmed Tiny a lot of assist and wrote: ‘we are all so proud and rooting for you. Chez is too ❤️😘’

One different follower mentioned: ‘Yes, Mrs. Harris are we gonna get some more of your music? If so, I can’t wait. You’ve gotten a lovely voice👠💄’

A commenter posted this: ‘Tiny, we still waiting for you babe! You got this! Rooting for you all the way!💪🏾’ and one different fan mentioned: ‘@majorgirl we need another song cause I have played the hell out of I Fu*kin< 3U😂😂.’

Another person posted: ‘You have too much talent to go unnoticed @majorgirl !!! Your fans are waiting for the drop!! You deserve the recognition for your skills!!! Best wishes to you!!’

Tiny was within the highlight not too way back, after she publicly proclaimed her love for King Harris, her and Tip’s son.

Tiny additionally made certain to inform her followers that she is going to at all times have his again and vice versa.



