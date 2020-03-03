Tiny Harris Is Proud To Have Molded Some Superstars – See The Video Featuring Her Daughter, Zonnique Pullins And Her Girls

Tiny Harris is de facto proud to have molded some superstars, together with her daughter, Zonnique Pullins. Take a look at her publish beneath.

You could recall that Tiny was within the highlight not too way back after she publicly proclaimed her love for King Harris, her and Tip’s son.

‘U can’t inform me I didn’t assist mould me some lil superstars @zonniquejailee @bahjarodriguez @jusbrezway they have been precisely simply that! Incredimazable tune by no means hit radio however the entire crowd singing it!! #OMGFans #WereTheRealist #OMGOnErrrrrythang #PurplePinkNBlue 👑💜💗💙’ Tiny captioned her publish.

A follower exclaimed: ‘I loved the OMG girls when I was younger,’ and another person posted this: ‘ The entire family and everybody under the umbrella ☂ talented and connected.’

One commenter wrote: ‘Broo I loved them and still do‼️and I still sing these songs word for word lol only this time I’m sufficiently old to grasp,’ and another person stated: ‘Yesss my favorite girl group till this day i still listen 2 the omg girlz.’

One other follower posted this: ‘Please have a reunion tour for the girls with mindless behavior Diggy and Jacob 😩.’

Another person stated: ‘When is Lover Boy full song dropping 😩 I’ve actually been ready years.’

One different follower stated: ‘I wish they never split. I loved the omg GIRLZ so much when I was in high school I wanted to be an omg girl so bad lol. I graduated college 3 years ago and I still love the omgirlz. Every song was a hit!’

A commenter posted this: ‘I loved that song brought back great memories 💕💕 about to go listen to it now,’ and one different fan informed Tiny: ‘Yes!!! You helped these young ladies turn into superstars.’

Apart from this, earlier at the moment it’s been reported that made a whole lot of her followers excited when she shared some footage from again when she was targeted on her solo venture.



