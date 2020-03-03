Timothy Hutton Slams Rape Accusation Made By Sera Johnston — His TV Show, ‘Almost Family,’ Has Also Been Canceled

Timothy Hutton is in an odd state of affairs the place life appears to be imitating artwork.

The well-known actor, who performed a pioneering fertility physician in Fox’s Nearly Household, the place dozens accused him of ladies of abuse after it was revealed that he used his personal sperm to conceive dozens of kids; is being accused of rape in actual life.

The 59-year-old Oscar-winning actor was accused of the assault by a girl named Sera Johnston, and he or she informed her story to Buzzfeed in an article that was printed on Monday that the incident came about in Vancouver in 1983 when she was solely 14 years previous.

Johnston claimed she was requested to affix Hutton in his resort room, together with some mates, the place he gave her alcohol and sexually abused her.

Hutton denied the allegation and claimed that Johnston tried and didn’t extort tens of millions of {dollars} from him over the previous two-and-a-half years.

Timothy slammed the piece by saying: “For the past two-and-a-half years, I have been the target of multiple extortion attempts by a woman named Sera Dale Johnston to extract millions of dollars from me. She threatened that if I did not meet her demands, she would go to the press with a false allegation that I sexually assaulted her 37 years ago in Canada. I never assaulted Ms. Johnston.”

He added: “Today, BuzzFeed chose to publish Ms. Johnston’s false story. BuzzFeed knew the truth because they were provided with documented evidence. What’s really going on here is that Ms. Johnston’s extortion attempts failed. She then decided to follow through on her threat to go to the press with her false story. When I became aware of this, I went to the FBI, signed a sworn statement, and filed a criminal complaint against Ms. Johnston for extortion. I will not stop fighting to expose this story for what it is – a failed extortion attempt based on something that never happened.”

Timothy‘s defamation counsel, Tom Clare, additionally issued an announcement saying: “There was no encounter of any kind here, and certainly no sexual assault. The woman featured in the BuzzFeed article, Sera Dale Johnston, has tried to extort millions of dollars from Tim over the last two years. The article was published only after those extortion attempts failed. BuzzFeed, facing serious financial struggles and pressure to attract readers, has shamefully disregarded the facts and allowed itself to be used by Ms. Johnston.”

The assertion went on to say: “Buzzfeed knew the truth before publication. For example, BuzzFeed knew that, in July 2019, Tim filed a criminal complaint with the FBI — long before Ms. Johnston made her own report to the police. Further, BuzzFeed recklessly disregarded multiple sworn declarations from neutral third parties that absolutely show Ms. Johnston’s allegations to be false. Besides, BuzzFeed ignored hard evidence that Ms. Johnston lied about participating in extortion attempts and turned a blind eye to critical inconsistencies in Ms. Johnston’s story.”

He concluded: “We will be sending BuzzFeed a legal retraction demand. If BuzzFeed wrongfully refuses to retract the article, Tim is prepared to take any and all necessary steps, including the filing of a defamation lawsuit, to clear his name and to hold BuzzFeed and Ms. Johnston accountable for their reckless and self-serving efforts to destroy Tim’s reputation and career.”

Fox introduced moments in the past that the collection, Nearly Household, has been canceled after one season.



