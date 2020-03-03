timothy-hutton-claims-to-be-targeted-in-multiple-extortion-attempts-by-rape-accuser

WENN/Avalon

Having been accused of sexually assaulting Canadian mannequin Sera Johnston in 1983 when she was 14 years previous, the ‘Peculiar Individuals’ star vows to proceed preventing her false story.

Mar 3, 2020

AceShowbiz –

“Peculiar Individuals” star Timothy Hutton has launched a press release denying claims he raped a 14-year-old woman in 1983.

The Oscar winner has been accused of sexually assaulting Canadian mannequin Sera Johnston when she was an adolescent, in a Vancouver resort room, whereas he was capturing the film “Iceman”.

She advised Buzzfeed Hutton compelled himself on her whereas his pal watched, however the actor insists that is the newest in a line of extortion makes an attempt over the previous two years.

“I’ve been the goal of a number of extortion makes an attempt by a lady named Sera Dale Johnston to extract thousands and thousands of {dollars} from me,” he writes. “She threatened that if I didn’t meet her calls for, she would go to the press with a false allegation that I sexually assaulted her 37 years in the past in Canada. I by no means assaulted Ms. Johnston.”

“Right this moment, BuzzFeed selected to publish Ms. Johnston’s false story. BuzzFeed knew the reality as a result of they had been supplied with documented proof. What’s actually occurring right here is that Ms. Johnston’s extortion makes an attempt failed. She then determined to comply with by on her menace to go to the press together with her false story.”

“Once I turned conscious of this, I went to the FBI, signed a sworn assertion, and filed a legal criticism towards Ms. Johnston for extortion. I can’t cease preventing to reveal this story for what it’s – a failed extortion try primarily based on one thing that by no means occurred.”

Hutton’s lawyer, Tom Clare, has additionally launched a press release, insisting there was “no encounter of any type” and “definitely no sexual assault.”

“Buzzfeed knew the reality earlier than publication,” the legal professional provides. “BuzzFeed knew that, in July 2019, Tim filed a legal criticism with the FBI – lengthy earlier than Ms. Johnston made her personal report back to the police. Additional, BuzzFeed recklessly disregarded a number of sworn declarations from impartial third events that completely present Ms. Johnston’s allegations to be false.

“We can be sending BuzzFeed a authorized retraction demand. If BuzzFeed wrongfully refuses to retract the article, Tim is ready to take any and all obligatory steps, together with the submitting of a defamation lawsuit, to clear his identify and to carry BuzzFeed and Ms. Johnston accountable for his or her reckless and self-serving efforts to destroy Tim’s status and profession.”

Sera advised the outlet she was handled “like a doll” all through the alleged rape ordeal, which she in comparison with being prepped for surgical procedure.

The statements from Hutton and his lawyer come hours after the actor’s new TV collection, “Nearly Household“, was cancelled after only one season.