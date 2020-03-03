three-6-mafia-sued-by-former-collaborators

WENN

The hip-hop duo DJ Paul and Juicy J are dealing with lawsuit from Memphis-based artists for allegedly committing ‘over 150 unbiased acts of copyright infringement.’

Three 6 Mafia has been sued by a gaggle of Memphis-based artists, who accused MCs DJ Paul and Juicy J of committing “over 150 unbiased acts of copyright infringement from greater than 100 particular person sound recordings.”

In paperwork obtained by TMZ.com, the plaintiffs declare that they began working with Three 6 Mafia within the 90s, once they had been all making an attempt to make it within the music trade. They declare they began producing, recording and writing lyrics for the hip-hop group, for tracks reminiscent of “Memphis” and “Tear Da Membership Up”, however by no means acquired paid for his or her work.

The accusers additionally declare that DJ Paul and Juicy J created Three 6 Mafia alongside a number of different musical teams to be able to revenue from their work.

They’re suing for copyright infringement and looking for unspecified damages in addition to an injunction blocking Three 6 Mafia from persevering with to make use of the work they are saying they created.