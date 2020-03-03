thornton-woman-arrested-in-connection-with-fatal-hit-and-run-of-army-veteran

A 26-year-old Thornton lady was arrested Tuesday in reference to a hit-and-run in February which killed an Military veteran.

Abigail Morales-Ballesteros was arrested for investigation of careless driving leading to dying, and hit and run involving dying, Thornton police tweeted.

Round 2 a.m. on Feb. 22, Morales-Ballesteros allegedly hit Bradley Hatchett, 33, close to 115th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard in Thornton, police stated. Hatchett was transported to the hospital, the place he later died.

4 days later, police positioned the white GMC SUV linked with the crime, however couldn’t discover its driver.

Relations advised CBS4 that Hatchett had served in Iraq and Afghanistan and that he got here again with PTSD. His household remembered him for his humor, wit and compassion.