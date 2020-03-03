thiem-breaks-‘big-three’-dominance

Dominic Thiem has risen to a career-high No three within the newest rankings

Dominic Thiem has risen to a career-high No three to interrupt the dominance of the ‘Massive Three’ of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the primary time since Might 2019.

The Austrian, coached by Nicolas Massu, has loved a stellar 12 months culminating in reaching his third Grand Slam last on the Australian Open final month and has now overtaken Federer within the rankings – with Djokovic No 1 and Nadal No 2.

Thiem has received 5 titles from eight tour-level finals in addition to compiling a powerful 55-19 match document.

VOTE: Will Novak Djokovic overtake Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in Grand Slam stakes

Thiem will likely be defending his Indian Wells crown later this month

Final March, Thiem claimed the most important title of his profession when he beat Roger Federer to win the Indian Wells Masters 1000 title.

The Austrian has reached three Grand Slam finals – two on the French Open, shedding each to Nadal, after which shedding to Djokovic in an Australian Open thriller final month.

He additionally completed runner-up on the 2019 ATP Finals in London to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Thiem, who has been a everlasting member of the Prime 10 since June, 2016 has additionally picked up titles on the China Open in Beijing, Erste Financial institution Open in Vienna, Barcelona Open and Generali Open in Kitzbuhel.

Test our information, reviews and response from all main tennis occasions by following us on skysports.com/tennis, our app for cellular units or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.