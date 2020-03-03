these-6-women-were-almost-the-next-bachelorette–why-clare-crawley-was-picked-instead

At all times a contestant, by no means a lead.

Whereas it isn’t a sentiment most conventional individuals can relate to, it is one numerous The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alums know all too nicely, with solely a uncommon few happening to change into the franchise’s subsequent lead after they fail to search out love on their season or on Bachelor in Paradise.

However that does not imply they don’t seem to be severely thought of by the producers for the job…and even signal contracts earlier than one other individual is finally chosen. And that is precisely what occurred when it got here time to choose The Bachelorette’s season 16 lead, with Clare Crawley, the runner-up from Juan Pablo Galavis‘ 2014 season (and a two-time Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Video games star), being chosen over ladies from more moderen seasons.