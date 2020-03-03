‘the-resident’-preview:-nic-&-conrad-have-a-sexy-makeout-session-before-a-surprise-proposal

Love is within the air on ‘The Resident.’ On this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March Three episode, Nic and Conrad share some steamy kisses earlier than a significant proposal goes down on the hospital.

Nic walks into Conrad’s workplace and he walks proper as much as her for a kiss on this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of The Resident. Their attractive makeout session doesn’t decelerate till Nic says they need to go. Nic takes off Conrad’s shirt and places one other one on with the letter A. “Now your turn,” Conrad says to Nic, who has her Y shirt on already.

Nic and Conrad have been enlisted to assist certainly one of their co-workers with an epic proposal. Irving reveals up in a snazzy swimsuit, full with coattails, to suggest to Jessica. He begins to recite certainly one of Shakespeare’s sonnets to her. She cuts him off to inform him that that is “so romantic.” He tries to proceed however adjustments his thoughts.

He turns her round to point out her the staff of docs spelling out “will you marry me?” He will get down on one knee to suggest. Earlier than he finishes, she tackles him. “I don’t care. Yes!” she yells. Irving turns to the staff and says, “We’re getting hitched, baby!” Nic and Conrad give one another a look as they have a good time Irving and Jessica’s proposal.

The synopsis for the March Three episode reads: “When Nadine’s father comes to town for her birthday, Devon enlists the help of the whole staff, as well as one of his patients, to ensure that he makes the best first impression. Red Rock decides to cut the entire OBGYN department and Logan Kim leaves Conrad with the difficult task of letting the residents go. Meanwhile, Nic cares for a teenage patient whose condition is deteriorating.” The Resident season Three airs Tuesdays at eight p.m. on FOX.