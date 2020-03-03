The “Gossip Girl” Reboot Announced Their First Lead Star — Meet Emily Alyn Lind

Final February, CW president Mark Pedowitz revealed that early discussions have been being had a few potential Gossip Woman reboot.

It is a 12 months later, and people discussions was a full-blown greenlit present for HBO Max! The Gossip Woman reboot is formally within the works, and it is discovered its first lead star: Emily Alyn Lind.

For those who’re questioning the place you would possibly’ve seen her face earlier than, Emily has beforehand appeared in hit sequence like Code Black , Sacred Lies , Revenge , The Babysitter , and Physician Sleep .

Emily is the daughter of actress Barbara Alyn Woods, who’s greatest identified for her roles on One Tree Hill and Honey, I Shrunk the Youngsters .

Emily is ready to play Aubrey, a teen who’s “been in a long-term relationship and is starting to marvel what extra might be on the market,” in response to Deadline.

This time round, a few of the leads are non-white. There’s quite a lot of queer content material on this present. It is extremely a lot coping with the way in which the world appears to be like now, the place wealth and privilege come from, and the way you deal with that. The factor I can’t say is there’s a twist, and that each one pertains to the twist.

Though additional particulars about Emily’s character and the remainder of the forged haven’t but been launched, the sequence is promising extra variety this time round.

Gossip Woman ‘s unique co-creators, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, can be behind the reboot as govt producers, in addition to one of many unique showrunners, Josh Safran.

Eight years after the unique web site went darkish, a brand new technology of New York non-public faculty teenagers are launched to the social surveillance of Gossip Woman. The status sequence will tackle simply how a lot social media — and the panorama of New York itself — has modified within the intervening years.

Like its predecessor, the 10-episode reboot can be primarily based on Cecily von Ziegesar’s ebook sequence. The crew has already acquired the primary script. This is what you possibly can anticipate from the brand new premise:

And lastly, most likely probably the most urgent query on each fan’s thoughts: Which unique forged members can be returning? This is what we all know up to now:

• Kristen Bell will reprise her function because the present’s narrator.

• Chace Crawford informed EW he’d be excited to make a cameo or “play a dad,” he added jokingly.

• Blake Energetic informed E! Information that “she’s not participating within the sequence in any means, form, or type.”

• Leighton Meester informed E! Information she “does not know” if she’d return to the present, however she would watch it.

• Penn Badgley informed Leisure Tonight that he’d “like to contribute in a significant means” and that it “would rely on quite a lot of issues.”