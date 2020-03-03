the-game-gets-out-of-ticket-after-the-cop-recognizes-him

Instagram

The Recreation has narrowly escaped getting a ticket whereas driving round because of his huge recognition. The Los Angeles rapper lately took to his Instagram account to share a video of the aftermath of him and his buddy getting pulled over by police.

“Aye, police simply simply pulled us over within the ‘Rari. Guess what?” the rapper mentioned within the Monday, March 2 video as he sat within the passanger seat of his Ferrari. “N***a noticed my face they usually mentioned, ‘You get the f**ok out of right here, Recreation! You Gucci!’ ”

“We outta right here! Deuces, child! Aye, irrespective of the place I am at child, this face good! Aight? Take a look at po-po. Yeah, they out. We Gucci,” the “Hate It or Love It” spitter continued saying.

This arrives after The Recreation took to his Twitter account to warning upcoming rappers to stay unbiased and hold their masters. “This rap s**t will KILL YOU. Actually,” he tweeted on February 22.

“The labels signal younger artists to slave offers & their solely concern is how they will use you to earn more money. They do not even promote or market you no extra, they let u do it your self on IG whereas they sit again, steal & wait four the following you,” he continued. “Keep INDEPENDENT. OWN your masters. Do the work your self & the payoff might be value it. Nearly 20 years in music & not as soon as did anybody inform me this. S**t, I am nonetheless ready on them to inform YOU.”

The Recreation, who simply launched music of his personal in November together with his “Born 2 Rap” album, then criticized music in immediately market. “The web forces you to hearken to wack a** music. It is a lot of it, you are brainwashed to considering the s**t truly sound like sumn.”