the-bachelor’s-victoria-fuller-finally-addresses-those-homewrecker-rumors

Victoria Fuller is within the scorching seat.

After being given the boot by Peter Weberon tonight’s episode of The Bachelor, a newly single Victoria F. sat down with host Chris Harrison to rehash all the drama she discovered herself embroiled in all through the season.

As a fast recap, Victoria’s hometown date was sidelined after an nameless ex of Peter got here to warn him about Victoria’s alleged historical past of home-wrecking. Then off digicam, Cosmo journal determined in opposition to making Victoria their Bachelor subject cowl star as a result of she modeled in a marketing campaign impressed by the imagery of the White Lives Matter group. (Victoria had beforehand apologized for her involvement.)

The 25-year-old adamantly denied the “very severe” claims made in opposition to her, saying, “This was extraordinarily irritating to me.”