the-bachelor’s-victoria-fuller-finally-addresses-those-homewrecker-rumors

Victoria Fuller is within the scorching seat.
After being given the boot by Peter Weberon tonight’s episode of The Bachelor, a newly single Victoria F. sat down with host Chris Harrison to rehash all the drama she discovered herself embroiled in all through the season.
As a fast recap, Victoria’s hometown date was sidelined after an nameless ex of Peter got here to warn him about Victoria’s alleged historical past of home-wrecking. Then off digicam, Cosmo journal determined in opposition to making Victoria their Bachelor subject cowl star as a result of she modeled in a marketing campaign impressed by the imagery of the White Lives Matter group. (Victoria had beforehand apologized for her involvement.)
The 25-year-old adamantly denied the “very severe” claims made in opposition to her, saying, “This was extraordinarily irritating to me.”
Referring to Peter’s ex, Victoria went on, “I feel that is any individual who simply did not like me… I simply assume perhaps she wished to return on the present.”
When Chris requested Victoria level clean if she had “damaged up marriages,” she responded, “Completely not.”
“It is simply exhausting to have this man that I am courting, who, like, might doubtlessly be my husband now assume that about me. And as soon as that is on the market, individuals assume that about you. So, um, I undoubtedly might’ve dealt with it higher. Clearly might have dealt with the entire f–king season higher,” she continued.
Victoria additionally voiced her frustration with the demise of her and Peter’s relationship.
“I did not notice how a lot he cared about me. It breaks my coronary heart, as a result of I want I might’ve let him love me the best way that he wished to sooner,” she recalled.
“I hate among the methods I acted. He put up with lots.”
The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC.
