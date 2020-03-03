the-bachelor’s-chris-harrison-says-not-even-peter-knows-how-his-journey-will-end

Peter Weber‘s unspoilable ending stays unspoiled, even to him.

Throughout The Bachelor: Ladies Inform All, Chris Harrison had some sturdy phrases to explain subsequent week’s two-night finale, which is able to reveal what occurred after Peter despatched Victoria F. residence and launched his household to Hannah Ann and the considerably reluctant Madison.

Chris and Peter have each been describing fairly the ending all season lengthy, however this can be a new type of assertion.

“It’s a finale so surprising, so unprecedented, there’s not a single one that is aware of how Peter’s journey will finish, not even Peter,” Chris mentioned.

All that that may imply is {that a} resolution has not but been made, and shall be made on stay TV subsequent week. Is he about to ask for a second likelihood? Ask out his second alternative? Suggest? Announce his relationship with one of many producers? Get again with Hannah Brown?

Peter might do something on stay TV over two nights subsequent week, which at this level is the one thrilling side of this in any other case considerably troublesome season.