the-bachelor-reveals-peter-weber’s-final-2

Tonight’s episode of The Bachelor is probably not a typical episode, however it did not go away us hanging when it comes to what was happening in Australia.

Earlier than the ladies informed all, we watched the considerably stunning conclusion to the fantasy suite date week, when Madison walked off of her date with Peter after studying he had slept with one or each of the opposite two ladies he was courting, when she believed she had been clear that if he did that, he might lose her.

It wasn’t totally clear if she would present as much as the following rose ceremony in any respect, however she ultimately arrived, and was stunned to seek out Peter providing each her and Hannah Ann a rose, . That meant Victoria F. was going house, and in addition that she was free to affix her castmates in telling all.

Victoria did not appear as devastated as you may suppose, however she positively had some blame to throw round.

“I believe the dialog he had with Madison modified every thing that he felt with me,” Victoria mentioned. “The truth that somebody might sway his opinion with an ultimatum, I imply, it sucks. I simply don’t desire him to remorse any choices he is made.”