thappad-is-remains-steady-at-the-box-office



Thappad is a narrative about home violence. It’s a story of a girl who provides up on her goals to assist her husband construct his profession and is bowled over when he hits her at a home get together. The film additionally stars Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza and Ram Kapoor.

Speaking in regards to the box-office numbers of the movie, Thappad opened to Rs 3.07 crore on its day one. The movie’s incomes noticed a giant bounce within the numbers over the weekend as a consequence of optimistic phrase of mouth from the critics and the viewers. The Taapsee starrer registered an incomes of Rs 8.12 crore on its first weekend. Incomes one other Rs 2.26 crore yesterday, the movie’s whole collections now stand at Rs 16.92 crores on the box-office. Preserve watching this area for additional replace on the box-office.