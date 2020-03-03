texas-based-‘survivalist’-store-sees-coronavirus-driven-sales-spike:-‘people-are-calling-us-day-and-night’

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Face masks are flying off the cabinets as fears over the coronavirus deepen.

However now, the panic has some prospects turning to a special sort of safety.

Mira Security focuses on private safety tools, promoting all the pieces from full-face respirators to hazmat fits.

Fuel masks at Mira Security (CBS 11).

The Austin-based firm says it’s struggling to maintain up with shopper demand as they fulfill orders from across the nation.

Survivalist provides (CBS 11).

Merchandise as soon as thought-about novelties might quickly develop into extra mainstream.

Proprietor Roman Zrazhevskiy says his January gross sales outpaced what the corporate made in all of 2019.

Whereas the enterprise operates out of a nondescript storage facility, it solely sells merchandise on-line.

“People are calling us day and night, at this point, more people are calling than we can possibly handle,” Zrazhevskiy mentioned.

Zrazhevskiy says the “flagship” product is his CM-6M masks, a full-feature respirator that features a hydration system, canteen and speech diaphragm. Wearers of the masks can reportedly stand up to mustard gasoline for almost 30 hours, in keeping with Mira’s web site.

The proprietor mentioned prospects have additionally been ordering hazmat fits for teenagers at a fast charge.

Alanna Autler: “People are actually buying this to prepare for coronavirus? Does that shock you at all?”

Roman Zrazhevskiy: “It doesn’t surprise me, there’s a viral threat and people are looking for ways to mitigate risk.”

Mitigating danger is Zrazhevskiy’s ardour.

For him, it’s additionally private.

“I was born in 1986, a few months before the Chernobyl incident happened,” Zrazhevskiy mentioned. “It was always discussed in family circles, how we could have mitigated the risk, how we could have helped more people. I was always fascinated by the equipment associated with emergencies like that.”

Zrazhevskiy began Mira Security two years in the past.

Beforehand, the corporate primarily catered to navy forces, regulation enforcement companies, emergency response groups, even survivalists and “preppers.”

However he mentioned after coronavirus, all the pieces modified.

“Who is buying this stuff? Is it doomsday preppers or is it mom and dad down the street?” Autler requested.

“Everyone,” Zrazhevskiy claimed.

For Mira’s full-face respirators, which price about $220, prospects face a lead time of 4 to 6 weeks.

Whereas N95 respirator masks declare to filter 95% of airborne particles, Zrazhevskiy mentioned his CM-6M tactical gasoline masks filters 99.99995 % of airborne particles.

However he admits the product doesn’t work correctly if customers have no idea the best way to disinfect the masks or change filters.

That’s why he’s urging customers to analysis any professional-grade tools they might purchase.

“This is an advanced product, way more than what’s needed for coronavirus, but unfortunately there is a run on these types of products,” Zrazhevskiy mentioned.

Autler: “What do you say to people who see this operation and think the public is overreacting?”

Zrazhevskiy: “I say better to have it and not need it than need it and not have it…You have your life insurance, you have your health insurance, you have your car insurance, what we provide is right now insurance.”

However Zrazhevskiy mentioned if a pandemic breaks out, one of the best ways folks can shield themselves is by stocking up on meals and water.

The price of face masks are surging as fears deepen over coronavirus.

On Amazon, numerous sellers marked up primary masks after the U.S. Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention warned of a possible pandemic.

But the CDC doesn’t advocate face masks for most people, warning that the objects might not successfully forestall the unfold of the illness.

As a substitute, persons are inspired to scrub their fingers, keep away from shut contact with people who find themselves sick, and keep away from touching their faces.

Significantly people- STOP BUYING MASKS! They’re NOT efficient in stopping normal public from catching #Coronavirus, but when healthcare suppliers can’t get them to look after sick sufferers, it places them and our communities in danger!

https://t.co/UxZRwxxKL9 — U.S. Surgeon Common (@Surgeon_General) February 29, 2020

“Seriously people–STOP BUYING MASKS,” wrote U.S. Surgeon Common Jerome M. Adams in a tweet. “They are NOT effective in preventing the general public from catching Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!”