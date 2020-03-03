teen-who-pulled-woman-from-fiery-car-crash-recognized-for-heroic-actions

DECATUR, Ind. (CBS Native) — An Indiana teenager is being hailed as a hero after saving a lady’s life following a fiery automotive crash. Jeb Richey, 16, stated he was using in a automotive together with his mother and a few buddies on U.S. 27 in Adams County on Aug. Three when it screeched to a halt to keep away from a driver stopped within the left lane.

“We were in the fast lane and they [the driver] were just stopped, not pulled off to the shoulder or into grass. They were just stopped in the middle of the left lane,” he instructed CBS affiliate WSBT.

One other driver on the highway that day, Melissa Garmen, couldn’t cease in time. Her automobile hit the automotive Richey was using in and burst into flames.

“I ran right and around to Missy to see whether she was dead or unconscious,” Richey stated. “Even if she was dead, her family would still want to see her. That was my mindset, I had to get this person.”

The Kosciusko County teen was capable of pull Garmen out of her automotive earlier than first responders arrived and earlier than the automotive exploded.

“I do remember the car on fire,” Garmen stated. “I remember at one point coming to enough and I saw Jeb’s face in my window. He said, ‘I’m going to get you out,’ and I remember putting my hand up there and seeing him and I must have passed out again.”

Garmen was in intensive look after 23 hours after the accident, affected by burns to an arm and hand, fractured sternum and a concussion.

“I have my life to thank to this young kid,” she stated.

Richey was scheduled to be formally acknowledged for his heroism Tuesday evening at a daily assembly of the Decatur Widespread Council.

The lady who police say stopped her automobile in the midst of the left lane on a freeway was charged with reckless driving and a learner’s allow violation.