teen-vandals-break-into-san-jacinto-tow-yard,-cause-thousands-in-damages

SAN JACINTO (CBSLA) — Police labored to spherical up a bunch of youngsters Monday who broke right into a tow yard in San Jacinto and vandalized automobiles inflicting tens of hundreds of {dollars} price of injury.

The kids, ranging in age from 11 to 14-years-old, allegedly reduce a gap within the fence at Clark’s Towing and smashed windshields on vehicles and massive rig vehicles with an aluminum baseball bat.

Surveillance video captured the crew, sporting disposable gloves, looking out vehicles for valuables, smashing within the home windows, and destroying property like laptops.

Proprietor Dave Clark posted the video on-line in hopes of figuring out the vandals. His cellphone started ringing off the hook.

“The school resource officers identified them this morning,” Clark mentioned. “They’re doing the round-up on them as we converse.

Clark, who has been within the towing enterprise for 23 years mentioned he was left speechless.

“You’re ready for an adult to be doing something like that, coming back for vengeance because we impounded their car…but when you come in and it’s 12, 14-year-old kids, I’m disappointed in our society,” Clark mentioned.

He estimated the harm to complete tens of hundreds of {dollars} and thinks it’s solely truthful for the children to be taught a worthwhile lesson.

“These kids should be disciplined,” he mentioned. “They should be sent to juvenile hall.”

In response to Clark, the 11-year-old little one who did essentially the most harm won’t be punished due to a California regulation that set the minimal age for juvenile courtroom jurisdiction at 12-years-old.

Clark mentioned whereas he waits to listen to again from detectives, he had a message for the mother and father.

“Take responsibility for your kids. Discipline them. Teach them right from wrong,” he mentioned. “They have no respect for anybody.”