taylor-swift-dubbed-bestselling-artist-worldwide-five-years-after-her-first

WENN/Avalon

Toppling down 2018’s elite Drake, the ‘You Have to Calm Down’ singer tops the annual record compiled by members of the Worldwide Federation of the Phonographic Trade.

Mar 3, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Taylor Swift has been topped the bestselling music artist on this planet by members of the Worldwide Federation of the Phonographic Trade.

The pop star has topped the annual record for the second time, 5 years after she obtained the IFPI honour in 2014.

“Taylor Swift is the epitome of a really world star,” IFPI CEO Frances Moore mentioned in a press release. “She continues to develop as an artist and maintains an extremely sturdy connection along with her fan base, while persevering with to evolve her sound with every album. It’s a pleasure to have the ability to current her with the World Recording Artist of the 12 months award for the second time.”

The “Shake It Off” hitmaker beat out final yr’s high man Drake, who slipped to eighth place this yr. Ed Sheeran, Put up Malone, Billie Eilish and Queen made the highest 5, whereas Ariana Grande, BTS (Bangtan Boys), Woman GaGa and The Beatles make it into the highest 10.

IFPI Prime 10 World Recording Artists of 2019

Taylor Swift Ed Sheeran Put up Malone Billie Eilish Queen Ariana Grande BTS (Bangtan Boys) Drake Woman GaGa The Beatles

Earlier IFPI Prime World Recording Artist Winners