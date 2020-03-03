Sushi as you wish — actually, as the chef wishes, but it’s all good.

Our restaurant opinions are a part of a sequence of conversations we’re growing that will help you save time and keep knowledgeable on what’s taking place within the metropolis. Make sure you join to obtain the newest on the town’s meals scene.

In case you’re sufficiently old to have reminiscences from the 20th century, it’s possible you’ll wincingly recall dad jokes that sneered at sushi: “Haw-haw, I don’t eat bait!” How far we’ve come, sushi now having fun with such wide-ranging reputation which you can get a boxed assortment for six bucks at Cease & Store, or drop $400 a head at O Ya, Boston’s costliest restaurant. I’ve all the time leaned towards high quality variations of the omakase format, during which the chef selects a development of programs for you, however that method usually options the rarest objects and choicest cuts obtainable that day, with a scary tab to match.

So that you’re likelier to seek out me having fun with the storied, mid-priced omakase at Café Sushi than at swish entrants like Oishii, Pabu, or Zuma. The South Finish’s No Relation is one other comparatively modest charmer I frequent for its excessive quality-to-price ratio. Thus I’m elated to report on the debut of one other excellent possibility on this tier: Umami Omakase, a pocket-sized place in North Cambridge with precisely two menu decisions: “The Experience,” a 15-course omakase ($98, weeknights solely) and the swankier 18-course “Umami Omakase” ($138).

Toro uchi with black truffle —Rachel Kucharski

“That’s your idea of value?” it’s possible you’ll ask. Yup, and let me inform you why. Chef Gary Lei (ex-Uni) serves up impeccably contemporary, engaging exotica from distant oceans in addition to excellent native species. His knife-work is exacting, his rice-seasoning sport on level, his flavors galloping from insistent simplicity to fascinating complexity. And each diner will get to take a seat at his 16-seat bar — one other 24 dining-room seats await future waitstaff and kitchen hiring — whereas he and his lieutenants slice and torch and roll every part earlier than your eyes, their work embellished with humbly passionate, explanatory narration. The worth contains dinner and a present.

Umami additionally does issues I want the posher locations would, like maintaining the tempo brisk (a small course each 9 or ten minutes, sufficient to maintain you tantalized however not ravenous) and skipping the arduous upsell on sake. The room, with its stark white partitions, blonde woods, Edison-bulb pendants, and beautiful illuminated stained-glass ceiling is austere sufficient to recommend that a lot of the cash goes onto your plate. Lei neatly alternates extra conventional dishes with artistic tweezery: not each course is excessive artwork, but there are not any Instagrammable-but-insipid duds, both.

Hiramasa (kingfish) with pickled chili prawn, dried chili hair, fried garlic, and soy sauce —Rachel Kucharski

Whereas I have to notice that the menu modifications ceaselessly, the shorter omakase on one go to begins with a bowl of tender Manila clams sautéed in sake/miso/butter sauce and set in miso broth with enoki and scallions. Up subsequent: sashimi of native yellowtail kingfish (hiramasa) with pickled chili, pickled plum, chili threads and the fragrant citrus/seaweed/sesame/chili mix togarashi, a popular adornment right here. Then comes a reasonably and fiercely-flavored composed uncooked oyster with lime-and-chili-charged leche de tigre foam, caviar and black salt, then sashimi of New Zealand king salmon set atop a painterly spatter of plum sauce and bedecked with matcha salt, pomegranate seeds, fried shallot, and a crown of microgreens. The center sequence consists of single items of nigiri, beginning with native sea bass (suzuki) seasoned with soy sauce and mirin and accented with crimson onion, then Japanese torched crimson snapper (madai) sprinkled with grated egg yolk and scallion.

The run of nigiri pauses mid-point for a showstopper, a sensational bowl of savory egg custard (chawanmushi) dolloped with snow crab and seasoned with dashi, Himalayan salt, sesame oil and scallions, hiding a candy bay scallop on the backside and served at an unusually high temperature to novel and thrilling impact. Housemade pickled ginger slices are proffered for palate-cleansing. Nigiri resumes with jack mackerel (shima aji) topped with aji amarillo salsa and scallion, trailed by torched shrimp (ebi) smacked with bubbly flying fish roe (tobiko), and torched arctic char (iwana) spiked with Chinese language spicy oil and sporting an ethereal poof of tempura-style shredded taro.

Mirugai (geoduck) with yuzu kosho powder —Rachel Kucharski

By the house stretch, what could not sound like a whole lot of meals begins to really feel filling, satiety accumulating with all that delectable richness and sensory selection. A carmine slab of pristine, fatty uncooked tuna (chutoro) arrives capped with delicate Maine sea urchin (toro) tartare. Maki generously laden with frivolously mayo-dressed king crab is adopted by the kaleidoscopically-flavored foie gras pound cake. It’s basted in duck-liver fats, set atop a vibrant swirl of aji amarillo sauce and jazzily clad in apple/fig/bacon compote, black salt, butter powder, chives, and fried garlic. The chef then fastidiously arms over a hefty, free nori wrap (temaki) of meaty, sweet-glazed grilled eel (unagi) with rice and fried shallot. The finale of wobbly yuzu panna cotta piles up layers of mango-coconut geleé, whipped cream, desiccated coconut, and a lacey spun-sugar ornament. We’re performed. Phew! And whoa!

Langoustine with yuzu, tobiko, and caviar —Rachel Kucharski

The Umami Omakase options variations on a number of of The Expertise’s plates (notably with funkier seafood alternatives), extra luxurious elements, and three extra programs, all stunners. On one other go to, the added enchanters embrace the uni spoon: creamy Hokkaido sea urchin, briny caviar, uncooked quail egg and chives, a single dazzling mouthful to slowly savor. One other is a winsome little cooked langoustine peering up from below a scarf of tobiko and caviar. One more incorporates a dramatic modernist-cuisine flourish: marrow bone served below glass that when raised releases a cloud of hickory-wood smoke, revealing sous-vide marrow with butter, sake-soaked mushrooms, caramelized onions, seared brief rib, and fried garlic, its flavors suggesting the planet’s most deluxe steak bomb. (The panna cotta boasts the same showy fillip of dry-ice fog.) The nigiris get extra outlandish: one contains Seattle geoduck, a monstrous shore clam I don’t suggest you Google however is kind of scrumptious and interesting when sliced skinny and flecked with grated yuzu. Others function superbly oily, strong-flavored fishes like Japanese jack mackerel (shima aji), pungent Spanish mackerel, and crunchily torched, silvery edged Japanese barracuda (kamasu). The chutoro/toro course will get upgraded with even fattier Turkish otoro. The maki course conjures up awe with actual Japanese A5 wagyu beef — absurdly tender, crazily finely marbled, profoundly beefy — with spicy mayo and a quail-egg-yolk topper. You’ll be staggered and stuffed on the end line (no Fernet-Branca for aid right here, alas) however not really feel in any respect cheated by the upcharge.

A5 wagyu beef with lemon zest, truffle sauce, and wagyu powder —Rachel Kuscharski

Sake units ($30 for 3, $40 for 4) provide the convenience of staff-chosen pairings, however Set B stumbles one evening with the too-early inclusion of Yuagari Yuzushu, a sweetish oddity with sufficient added yuzu juice to recall limoncello, a dessert-y mismatch. I like to recommend sticking to crisp sakes just like the Kasumi Tsuru Kimoto Further Dry ($36 for 300 ml) or gentle Japanese rice lagers like Orion ($8): they’re less-intrusive companions to the meals’s elegant flavors. There are additionally seven nice-priced bottles of wine ($40-$55, six by the glass, $12-$15). Servers patrol the room to maintain the drinks and banter flowing; they’re all winningly useful, attentive, and enthusiastic. With few seatings per evening, reservations (by way of Yelp) are important.

Umami’s costs could strike some as extravagant, however I’ll argue that it’s uncommon to seek out the sort of attractive displays, peerless elements, refined expertise, and idiosyncratic imaginative and prescient that Lei and his gifted crew ship. I’ll fortunately commerce two or three cheaper, less-inspired dinners for one among these, and favorably stack the Umami Omakase expertise up in opposition to the town’s a lot snootier and pricier rivals.

Umami Omakase; 2372 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge; Tuesdays–Sundays from 5 p.m.–10 p.m., umamiomakase.com

Cooks put together langoustine with yuzu, tobiko, and caviar —Rachel Kucharski

Kitchen prep at Umami —Rachel Kucharski