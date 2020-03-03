super-tuesday:-minnesota-presidential-primary-guide

WCCO’S MINNESOTA PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY GUIDE 2020

Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2020 digital election information!

For the primary time in many years, Minnesota will maintain a presidential major as a substitute of a caucus on March 3. It’s a part of a Tremendous Tuesday showdown for nationwide Democrats that would go an extended approach to figuring out their official nominee. Our digital candidate information supplies WCCO viewers with a simple one-stop place to find out about every candidate earlier than heading to the polls on March 3. It options the six who met the DNC-mandated polling threshold to take part within the Feb. 19 debate in Las Vegas. President Donald Trump is working uncontested for the Republican social gathering nomination within the state of Minnesota.

To study extra a few candidate and their platform merely click on on their icon.

This isn’t a paid commercial nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

HOW TO WATCH CBSN MINNESOTA ON SUPER TUESDAY