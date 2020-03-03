students-near-&-far-celebrate-dr.-seuss’-birthday-thanks-to-temple-university-campus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — March 2 is Learn Throughout America Day and it additionally would have been Dr. Seuss’ 116 birthday. CBS3’s Vittoria Woodill went to Temple College Ambler’s campus to take a look at their Dr. Seuss celebration.
Underneath sunny skies and a cover of inexperienced leafy timber, college students from the Rainbow Academy in Bucks County took a while to learn.
However it was not simply these college students who had been lending their ears. Due to a digital camera, school rooms close to and much had the possibility to participate in Learn Throughout America.
Watch the video for Vittoria Woodill’s full report.
Vittoria Woodill
Feedback
You should log in to submit a remark.