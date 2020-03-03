sprinklers-snuff-kitchen-fire-sparked-by-fried-chicken-grease in-mckinney-apartment

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A McKinney resident cooked up greater than she was hungry for after grease splashed from a frying pan, sparking a hearth in her kitchen.

(credit score: McKinney Fireplace Dept.)

However two hearth sprinkler heads activated and shortly extinguished the flames, eliminating a possible “disaster,” in keeping with the McKinney Fireplace Division.

“Cooking fires are the number one cause of home fires and home injuries,” stated Benefit Ossian, McKinney Fireplace Dept. Public Data Officer. “The biggest problem is unattended cooking. If you have to step away from the stove, turn off the heat first.”

The construction hearth occurred on the Treymore of McKinney residences at 901 S. Wilson Creek.

Nobody was injured and injury was restricted to the realm across the range.