Sophie Turner Opens Up About Life As A J Sister – ‘We Can Relate On So Many Levels’

Sophie Turner is opening up about what life is like because the spouse of a Jonas Brother. The Recreation of Thrones alum revealed in a brand new interview that she loves being married, and the connection got here with an added bonus of getting “built-in girlfriends.”

The J Sisters is the affectionate title that followers have given Turner, Priyanka Chopra, and Danielle Jonas, the wives of Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas, respectively. Turner says that her sisters-in-law are “actually really cool,” and it’s good to have girlfriends that perceive what it’s wish to be married to a Jonas Brother.

“It’s also nice to have built-in girlfriends who are actually really cool, who I can hang out with and we can really talk to each other about, like, how crazy the boys’ lives are,” Turner instructed Elle journal for his or her April cowl story. “We can relate on so many different levels. It’s like, thank God, because you never know [how your in-laws will be].”

The 24-year-old additionally known as Chopra’s fame “kind of crazy” as a result of she has to remind herself that the Quantico alum has had a 20-year profession in Bollywood. Turner known as Chopra “the biggest thing in India right now.” When she was within the nation for Nick and Priyanka’s wedding ceremony in late 2018, Turner says that they had been handled like royalty as a result of Chopra is worshipped there.

Turner describes Chopra as “the nicest person,” and added that she and Nick dwell solely ten minutes away from her and Joe. The actress added that though Kevin and Danielle dwell in New Jersey, she nonetheless sees them all the time as a result of “the boys are best friends” and they’re all one massive household.

Sophie, Priyanka, and Danielle confirmed simply how shut the household is once they appeared within the music movies for the songs Sucker and What a Man Gotta Do.

Turner additionally admitted throughout the interview that she and her pals weren’t Jonas Brothers followers rising up. She defined that she and her pals had been really right into a UK band known as Busted, who had a tune known as Yr 3000, which they liked.

Nevertheless, when the Jonas Brothers lined the tune and made it an enormous hit, Busted broke up and Turner thought it was the Jonas Brothers’ fault.

“So we hated them,” revealed Turner.

Now that Recreation of Thrones has come to an finish, Turner is shifting on to the Quibi collection Survive, which premieres on April sixth.



