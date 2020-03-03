sophie-turner-conceals-her-stomach-in-baggy-ny-giants-sweatshirt-amidst-pregnancy-reports

Sophie Turner is continuous to put on saggy garments amidst studies that she’s pregnant. This time she went purchasing in an outsized sweatshirt and observe pants that hid her stomach fully.

Sophie Turner used to like exhibiting off her lengthy, lean determine in physique hugging denims and t-shirts. However ever since studies surfaced in mid-February that she’s anticipating her first youngster with husband Joe Jonas, 30, her wardrobe has modified. The 24-year-old has been carrying saggy, free garments, and continued with that look on March 2. She made it clear who her favourite soccer crew is, sporting an outsized white New York Giants sweatshirt and blue matching observe pants. The look fully hid her physique, particularly her mid-section. She wore her lengthy blonde hair down and flowing, and had gentle eye make-up on and a pink lip to go along with her informal outfit.

Sophie and Joe have been photographed out and about in L.A. and headed to a kids’s retailer. So is {that a} trace {that a} child Turner-Jonas is on the way in which? The couple haven’t commented on the being pregnant studies and have simply gone about residing their on a regular basis lives. In addition they haven’t gone into hiding, and are photographed on a near-daily foundation. However they’re conserving followers guessing on whether or not or not Sophie is pregnant along with her saggy wardrobe decisions.

On Feb. 27, Sophie was photographed carrying a free, baby-doll costume that fully hid her stomach. She even used her white purse to cowl her abdomen from the paparazzi lenses. The next day, the actress and her hubby went on a smoothie run, and Sophie donned loose-fitting denim overalls. On Feb. 29, she confirmed off her lengthy, lean legs in black leggings whereas strolling her canine, however wore a free black t-shirt that lined her mid-section.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner out and about in L.A. on March 2, 2020. Sophie wore a saggy NY Giants sweatshirt and matching observe pants amidst rumors that the 24-year-old is pregnant with the couple’s first youngster. Photograph credit score: MEGA.

A child can be a tremendous option to kick off 2020 for the couple, as a result of 2019 shall be onerous to prime. Sophie’s Sansa Stark grew to become the Queen of the North on the collection finale of Sport of Thrones. In the meantime, Joe and his brothers received again collectively, making the Jonas Brothers a prime musical act years after their heyday. Then the couple had not one, however two weddings!

They surprised followers once they headed to Las Vegas’ Little White Marriage ceremony Chapel following the Might 2, 2019 AMAs, and have been married by an Elvis impersonator. Since so many music artists have been on the town for the awards, Dan+Shay sang Sophie down the aisle to their smash “Speechless,” whereas Diplo shared the occasion through his Instagram dwell. The couple had a proper wedding ceremony for household and mates with a romantic ceremony and reception at Château de Torreau in Sarrians in southern France on Saturday, June 29, 2019.