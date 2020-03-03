sofia-richie-shares-the-simple-reason-she-and-kourtney-kardashian-get-along-so-well

Holding Up With… Sofia Richie.

The 21-year-old star is a power to be reckoned with, and her newest accomplishment could not be extra proof. Gracing the quilt of Cosmopolitan for its April problem, the Los Angeles native is entering into her personal highlight after being in her well-known father’s shadow for a lot too lengthy.

“When issues have been first beginning, I used to be discouraged as a result of every thing I did was ‘Lionel Richie‘s daughter,'” she expressed, whereas additionally appreciating her upbringing and household’s legacy. “Nevertheless it’s exhausting branching out into my very own individual when I’ve such a robust artist as a father.”

She added, “My dad was all the time like, ‘As soon as you discover your factor, you will transfer away from that,’ and I really feel like over the previous couple of years, I discovered my lane in life to go the course I wish to go.”

It is clear Sofia has discovered her personal path, particularly with the upcoming launch of her first-ever style line. Furthermore, she’s shut with one of the well-known households in popular culture: the Kardashian-Jenners.