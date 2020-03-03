sofia-richie-shares-the-simple-reason-she-and-kourtney-kardashian-get-along-so-well

Ellen von Unwerth/Cosmopolitan
Holding Up With… Sofia Richie.
The 21-year-old star is a power to be reckoned with, and her newest accomplishment could not be extra proof. Gracing the quilt of Cosmopolitan for its April problem, the Los Angeles native is entering into her personal highlight after being in her well-known father’s shadow for a lot too lengthy.
“When issues have been first beginning, I used to be discouraged as a result of every thing I did was ‘Lionel Richie‘s daughter,'” she expressed, whereas additionally appreciating her upbringing and household’s legacy. “Nevertheless it’s exhausting branching out into my very own individual when I’ve such a robust artist as a father.”
She added, “My dad was all the time like, ‘As soon as you discover your factor, you will transfer away from that,’ and I really feel like over the previous couple of years, I discovered my lane in life to go the course I wish to go.”
It is clear Sofia has discovered her personal path, particularly with the upcoming launch of her first-ever style line. Furthermore, she’s shut with one of the well-known households in popular culture: the Kardashian-Jenners.
Other than the truth that Sofia has been courting Scott Disick for over two years, she’s change into buddies along with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, whom he shares three youngsters with—Mason Sprint Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick and Reign Aston Disick.
As a result of the 21-year-old mannequin has taken heart stage within the highlight, so has her private life. Meaning she’s always studying feedback about her relationship, nevertheless, spoken like a real boss, she would not pay an excessive amount of consideration to all that detrimental power.
“[It] would not hassle me as a result of I am very comfortable,” she instructed the publication about individuals who criticize her romance with Scott, who’s 15 years older than her. “Why would I let somebody from the center of nowhere break that for me?”
“I simply do not care what folks suppose,” she reiterated.
In actual fact, Sofia is concentrated on following the beat to her personal drum and has even change into shut with Kourtney—how many individuals have you learnt who’re shut with their boo’s ex? Final season of Holding Up With the Kardashians confirmed the 21-year-old star vacationing with her beau and the Poosh founder in Finland.
Sofia’s motto for maintaining issues cordial and light-hearted with Kourt? “I imply, simply be good,” she put it merely. “There isn’t any purpose to not be good.”
That is not the one mature piece of recommendation the mannequin and soon-to-be style mogul is not afraid to share. On the subject of wellness and psychological well being, Sofia admitted that she suffers from nervousness, and she or he needs to make use of her platform to assist others who may be going by means of the identical factor as her.
“I really feel like there is a area for me to speak about psychological well being, having handled extreme nervousness,” the 21-year-old stated. “It was zero-to-a-hundred panic assaults.”
She defined that her panic assaults can generally stem from “silly issues, like not having a water bottle within the automobile or getting caught in site visitors.”
Ellen von Unwerth/Cosmopolitan
Whereas she visited docs, she defined that she did not wish to take any form of pharmaceuticals so she turned to studying books and mediation.
“I learn numerous books, and as soon as I found out what I used to be doing to myself, I realized the best way to management it,” she shared. “I’d persuade myself that I used to be panicking or that I wasn’t comfy, and as soon as I spotted that I used to be doing that to myself and nothing was really unsuitable with me, I used to be completely nice.”
All in all, Sofia is not letting something cease her this 12 months.
“2020 is about no worry, and I am doing issues that will often make me very uncomfortable,” she shared.
Her targets embody launching her bikini line, turning that right into a full-fledged clothes assortment, popping out along with her personal magnificence firm (which is not going to concentrate on make-up, she clarified), making a YouTube channel and kickstarting her performing profession once more.
“It is time to begin hustling,” she expressed.
Including, “I used to be too scared to fail, and that was the rationale I did not do it earlier than. This 12 months, I am not scared to fail. I do not suppose there’s essentially failing. It is simply studying and rising.”
The April problem of Cosmopolitan hits newsstands on March 10. Sofia’s full interview with the publication is already on-line.
Holding Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 at eight p.m., solely on E!