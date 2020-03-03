sofia-richie-opens-up-about-her-romance-with-scott-disick:-‘i-just-don’t-care-what-people-think’

Sofia Richie has needed to endure the wrath of haters throughout her relationship with Scott Disick. She says it doesn’t trouble her as a result of she’s very completely happy together with her boyfriend.

With their 15 12 months age distinction, Sofia Richie, 21, has needed to endure loads of scrutiny in terms of her relationship with Scott Disick, 36. In spite of everything, they began courting when she was solely 19-years-old. He’s additionally Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex and the father of her three children. Sofia is the cover girl for the April issue of Cosmopolitan and opens up in an interview about how she deals with haters when it comes her romance with Scott. Sofia tells the magazine that she has “this weird thing where I just don’t care what folks suppose.”

The entire trash discuss that will get thrown at them “doesn’t bother me because I’m very happy,” she says. “Why would I let someone from the middle of nowhere ruin that for me?” Precisely! That’s an ideal angle to undertake. Sofia has been with Scott since Sept. 2017, they usually’ve confirmed that they’re deeply dedicated to one another. Even Kourtney ultimately gave the couple her blessing throughout a visit to Mexico with them in Dec. 2018, thereby welcoming her into the prolonged Kar-Jenner household.

Relating to what Sofia needs folks to consider her, she’s fast with a solution: “badass triple threat.” The primary is being a enterprise proprietor, as tells the publication she’s trying to begin up her personal style line and a launch a magnificence firm that includes hair and physique merchandise. The second is changing into an actress, as she’s beginning working with an performing coach and is hoping to land film and TV roles. The third is activist, as she tells Cosmo, “I feel like there’s a space for me to talk about mental health, having dealt with severe anxiety.”

Sofia Richie graces the April 2020 cowl of ‘Cosmopolitan.’ Photograph by Ellen von Unwerth.

Sofia reveals of her psychological well being struggles, “It was zero-to-a-hundred panic attacks,” introduced on by “stupid things, like not having a water bottle in the car or getting stuck in traffic.” She says she went to docs, however refused to go on prescription drugs that they beneficial. “I read a lot of books, and once I figured out what I was doing to myself, I learned how to control it,” Sofia says. “I would convince myself that I was panicking or that I wasn’t comfortable, and once I realized that I was doing that to myself and nothing was actually wrong with me, I was totally fine.” She now says that when she will get a “oh my god, I’m about to freak out” feeling, “I know how to be like, Calm down, you’re here. There’s nothing to panic about.”