sofia-richie-on-her-relationship-with-kourtney-kardashian:-‘there’s-no-reason-not-to-be-nice’

The daughter of Lionel Richie additionally opens up about how residing beneath the shadow of her father’s title has made her really feel ‘discouraged’ and made it laborious for her to department out into her personal particular person.

Mar 3, 2020

Sofia Richie is maintaining the peace with Kourtney Kardashian. When speaking about her romance along with her much-older boyfriend Scott Disick, the daughter of Lionel Richie opened up about why she retains her relationship along with his ex-girlfriend and the mom of his three kids on good phrases.

In a canopy interview for the April situation of Cosmopolitan journal, the 21-year-old mannequin was requested about how she obtained together with the “Holding Up with the Kardashians” star. “I imply, simply be good,” she shared her ideas on the matter. “There is not any purpose to not be good.”

In the course of the chat, Sofia additionally addressed criticism she obtained for courting Scott. Insisting she has “this bizarre factor the place I simply do not care what folks suppose”, she inquired in return, “Why would I let somebody from the center of nowhere break that for me?”

The youthful sister of Nicole Richie continued to emphasize that each one hate feedback did not “trouble me as a result of I am very completely satisfied.” She additional claimed that her dad and mom did not thoughts her courting somebody 15 years older than her, noting that the age hole between her dad and mom are much like that of hers and Scott’s.

Elsewhere within the interview, Sofia opened up about the way it was laborious to make a reputation for herself beneath the shadows of her father’s success. “When issues had been first beginning, I used to be discouraged as a result of all the pieces I did was ‘Lionel Richie’s daughter,’ ” she confided.

Whereas including that “it is laborious branching out into my very own particular person when I’ve such a robust artist as a father,” she couldn’t assist however bear in mind her father’s supportive recommendation. “My dad was at all times like, ‘As soon as you discover your factor, you will transfer away from that,’ and I really feel like over the previous couple of years, I discovered my lane in life to go the course I need to go,” she mirrored.

On her profession aspiration, Sofia defined why she did not need to be identified for simply being a mannequin. “Lots of people simply grow to be fashions as a result of they’re influencers,” she stated. “We’d all get the identical jobs, be in the identical house, and be labeled the identical factor, and I hated it. It made me step again and be like, Okay, I am a artistic particular person and I need to be good, begin my very own companies, do one thing I can do by myself, and never be hooked up to different folks.”