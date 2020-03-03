social-media-reacts-to-drake-calling-his-baby-mama-a-“fluke”

Whew! Roommates, Drake stunned the web with two new drops “ChicagoFreestyle” and “When To Say When!” Although everybody was shocked by the drop, folks had been even MORE shocked by Drake addressing his child mama Sophie by calling her a fluke! Take heed to his bar under:

Now, we don’t know a lot about Sophie, outdoors of studying about her previous (due to Pusha T) as an alleged grownup entertainer, quick ahead to being an completed artist and really closely concerned with humanitarian initiatives, see these posts under:

View this post on Instagram Such an honor to host at the moment’s official #worldhabitatday in partnership with City Financial system Discussion board and the Metropolis of Toronto. • World Habitat Day helps the @unhabitat’s mission to realize @undp objective #11 : inclusive, secure, resilient, and sustainable cities. 2019’s theme is “Frontier technologies as an innovative tool to transform waste to wealth”. All waste produced by human exercise continues to have a devastating impression on local weather change, public well being, and the setting. Right here, turning waste into wealth, means utilizing the untapped potential of waste supplies which applied sciences corresponding to AI, 3D printing, nanotechnology, and so forth will help obtain. • In that spirit ArtsHelp launched the recycled backpacks capsule assortment made totally out of previous vinyle billboards! • An enormous thanks to my great co-host @mocpr and the entire UEF group. A put up shared by Sophie Brussaux (@sophieknowsbetter) on Oct 7, 2019 at 7:08pm PDT

Sis even met the Pope! See under:

View this post on Instagram • 🇫🇷 Un grand honneur de rencontrer le Pape François et lui offrir son portrait peint par mes soins en l’honneur de son live performance pour les pauvres, avec les pauvres, le 9 Novembre 2019. Un grand merci à @etihadmodernart de m’avoir offert cette merveilleuse opportunité 🙏. Le vert est la couleur de l’espoir, et le rouge la couleur de la lutte contre la pauvreté. • 🇺🇸 Such an honor to satisfy Pope Francis and reward him the portrait I painted for him in honor of his live performance with and for the poor on Nov 9 2019. Thanks @etihadmodernart for giving me this wonderful alternative. I used inexperienced, the colour of hope, with crimson, the colour designated by @undp to combat poverty. • 🇪🇸 Un gran honor encontrar al Papá Francesco y regalarle en mano la pintura que hice para el, por la ocasión de su concierto para los pobres, con los pobres, el 9 de Noviembre 2019. Make the most of el verde para simbolizar Esperanza, y el rojo representa la lucha contra la Pobreza A put up shared by Sophie Brussaux (@sophieknowsbetter) on Nov 22, 2019 at 3:35pm PST

Mainly, sis appears to be unproblematic and residing her finest life! SO,. naturally when folks heard Drake’s verse on “When To Say When,” it was met with blended opinions and the web had a wholeeee lot to say! Some persons are saying ever since Papi acquired them earrings he’s been TRIPPIN’ and him calling Sophie a fluke was out of pocket, whereas others are saying, it’s only a bar and your different favourite rappers have stated crazier issues! Within the bar, he goes on to say:

“Brought a few Ws to the 6ix Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is…”

See their reactions under:

If Sophie is holding him down, and with holding footage of Adonis from the internetsss, ought to Drake be out right here gifting away back-handed compliments? Trigger chileeeee, Lord is aware of if I used to be on the receiving finish, Drizzy would have gotten a textual content from me with some explaining to do, okay?! No matter their relationship, Sophie has nonetheless been very hush on the web abut the road. Drake additionally hasn’t talked about something concerning the bar, asa of now it feels very very like “he said, what he said, PERIODT.”

There’s no phrase on if the 2 songs that Drake dropped is a touch that an alum is on the best way, however clearly he nonetheless has loads to say!