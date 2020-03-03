shamrock-player-hospitalised-with-frostbite

Shamrock Rovers defender Cole Omorehiomwan was saved in hospital following Saturday’s match towards Galway United with suspected frostbite.

The match was performed in freezing circumstances brought on by Storm Jorge on the Tallaght Stadium in Dublin.

Shamrock have confirmed to Sky Sports activities Information that Omorehiomwan is doing effectively, however is being saved in for statement.

Experiences have prompt that 9 Galway United gamers had been handled for hypothermia. Killian Brouder, Galway’s defender, was faraway from the sport at half-time as a result of results of the circumstances on his physique, whereas a few of his team-mates are mentioned to have vomited after the match.

Galway supervisor Alan Murphy instructed RTE Sport on Monday: “No less than two of our gamers is not going to prepare tonight as a precaution.”

The First Division match between Shamrock II and Galway ended 1-1.