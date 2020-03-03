‘sense-of-betrayal’:-sheriff-villanueva-says-8-deputies-involved-in-sharing-of-kobe-bryant-crash-photos

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva stated Monday that eight deputies have been concerned within the sharing of graphic images of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others.

It was reported on Feb. 28 that no less than one deputy had shared images of the crash website and the sufferer’s stays. By Monday, the variety of deputies concerned grew to eight.

In keeping with Villanueva, the division has a coverage towards taking and sharing images of crime scenes. Nonetheless, the coverage doesn’t apply to accident scenes.

The sheriff stated he was disgusted by what his deputies did.

“When I first got word of this information I just felt devastated,” he stated. “These households of the victims have suffered sufficient already.

“To have any action of our deputies compile their suffering, that breaks my heart. It’s a sense of betrayal because these are my own employees.”

Villanueva stated he intends to vary the division’s coverage by increasing it to incorporate accident scenes.

Vanessa Bryant’s legal professional launched an announcement over the weekend saying she was completely devastated and demanded the harshest punishment attainable for everybody concerned.

The Los Angeles County Fireplace Division was additionally below investigation for taking and sharing images from the crash website.

The helicopter crashed right into a Calabasas hillside late final month in heavy fog, killing the retired Laker legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and 7 others on their option to a youth basketball sport. The opposite victims have been Christina Mauser; Payton and Sarah Chester; John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; and pilot Ara Zobayan.