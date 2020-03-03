search-crews-seeking-2-missing,-at-risk-men-in-marin-county

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Search and rescue crews in Marin County had been on the lookout for two males described as being in danger who’ve gone lacking after going out for walks in separate situations.

The Marin County Sheriff’s workplace stated 56-year-old Scott Klingenmaier was final seen Thursday morning close to Tennessee Valley Rd. and the Oakwood Valley Trailhead west of Marin Metropolis within the Golden Gate Nationwide Recreation Space.

(Left, prime & backside) John Hollabaugh, Scott Klingenmaier (Marin County Sheriff’s Workplace

Klingenmaier is 56 years previous, 5’7” and 172 lbs., white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. The sheriff’s workplace stated he was climbing to an unknown vacation spot.

Marin County Search and Rescue was additionally on the lookout for 73-year-old John Hollabaugh, final seen on Alta Ave. within the city in Lagunitas, simply east of Samuel P. Taylor State Park. Hollabaugh is 6’0” and 180 lbs, white male, grey hair, blue eyes.

Search and rescue crews collect to seek for Scott Langenmaier within the space of Tennessee Valley Street west of Marin Metropolis. (Marin County Sheriff’s Workplace)

He stroll away from an handle on Alta Ave on Saturday and has been lacking since, the sheriff’s workplace stated.

Anybody with any data was urged to name the Marin County Sheriff’s Workplace at (415) 479-2311.