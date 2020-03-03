san-francisco-da-to-withdraw-charges-against-one-suspect-in-attack-on-elderly-recycler

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco District Legal professional Chesa Boudin mentioned his workplace was withdrawing prices in opposition to one in all two males arrested in an assault on an aged Asian man and theft of the recycled cans he had gathered.

Boudin mentioned his workplace would submit a “restorative justice” case in opposition to Dwayne Grayson, 20, who was arrested final week on elder abuse prices. Police mentioned Grayson recorded the assault in opposition to the aged man and posted it on social media, triggering an outcry.

(L-R) Dwayne Grayson, Jonathan Amerson (San Francisco Police Dept.)

The DA’s workplace mentioned the costs have been withdrawn following a dialog with the sufferer who expressed an curiosity in a restorative justice end result, through which prosecutors search to rehabilitate offenders via reconciliation with victims.

If the restorative justice mannequin doesn’t work, the DA’s workplace mentioned it could nonetheless have the choice of submitting prison prices.

On Sunday, police arrested a second suspect within the assault, 56-year-old Jonathan Amerson, who police say is the person menacing and swinging a greedy device on the aged man after making off along with his recycling haul.

Amerson surrendered on the Bayview police station Sunday morning and was booked with two counts of theft and two counts of elder abuse.

Police mentioned Amerson had robbed the identical sufferer two months earlier than the assault that was captured on video and posted to social media.