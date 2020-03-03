sa-to-face-australia-in-t20-semis

South Africa captain Dane Van Niekerk assesses the outfield at Sydney Showground

South Africa will play Australia within the Girls’s T20 World Cup semi-finals after the purpose they earned from Tuesday’s washout towards West Indies ensured they completed forward of England and topped Group B.

The Proteas – who’ve now certified for the final 4 of the T20 World Cup for simply the second time – received their first three video games, together with a six-wicket victory over Group B runners-up England.

However Dane van Niekerk’s facet had been thwarted of their bid for 4 a fourth victory from 4 after rain in Sydney brought on their recreation with West Indies to be deserted with no ball bowled.

The purpose South Africa claimed meant they leapfrogged England and, by dint of topping their group, will now advance to the ultimate ought to Thursday’s semi-final on the SCG be rained off with no reserve day scheduled.

England, although, could be dumped out by Group A winners India if their match, additionally on the SCG on Thursday, was deserted having completed second of their group on six factors to South Africa’s seven.

England will face unbeaten India within the first semi-final (3.30am, Sky Sports activities Cricket), with South Africa then taking part in hosts and defending champions Australia within the second (7.30am, Sky Sports activities Cricket).

Rain brought on South Africa vs West Indies to be deserted with no ball bowled

Australia will probably be with out star all-rounder Ellyse Perry with the 29-year-old to overlook the remainder of the match with the suitable hamstring harm she sustained in Monday’s win over New Zealand.

Tuesday’s abandonment in Sydney meant West Indies completed third in Group B, above Pakistan on internet run-rate, having recorded solely a solitary victory, over bottom-placed Thailand.

