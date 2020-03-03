rza-hand-delivers-new-batch-of-ipads-to-a-staten-island-school

WENN/Ivan Nikolov

The Wu-Tang Clan legend joins forces with officers on the Youngsters’s Literacy Council to supply a cargo of iPad Professionals to college students on the New York public faculty.

Mar 3, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Rap veteran RZA lately paid a shock go to to high school youngsters in Staten Island, New York to ship a model new batch of iPads.

The Wu-Tang Clan legend was initially contacted on-line by public faculty trainer Jo Ann Accardi final Could (2019), as she launched a fundraiser searching for donations to buy 5 laptops to be used in her classroom as a result of lack of technological assets obtainable for her college students.

RZA finally heard all in regards to the initiative and subsequently determined to step up, becoming a member of forces with officers on the Youngsters’s Literacy Council to supply a cargo of iPad Professionals to Accardi’s classroom, positioned within the borough the place most of the Wu-Tang Clan members originated.

The hip-hop star personally delivered the products to Accardi on the faculty, P.S. 78, final Thursday, February 27, when he additionally inspired kids to proceed striving for his or her goals, stories the Staten Island Advance.