roddy-rich’s-‘the-box’-extends-its-hot-100-domination-for-an-eighth-week





Deciding on the second slot is Drake and Future’s ‘Life is Good’, whereas BTS rating their highest-peaking hit on the Billboard chart with ‘ON’ debuting at quantity 4.

Mar 3, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Roddy Ricch has posted an eighth week on the prime of America’s Scorching 100 with “The Field”, retaining Drake and Future‘s “Life is Good” pegged at two.

The 2 rap hits have dominated the Billboard countdown for the previous seven weeks, with Drake and Future’s new observe turning into the primary to spend that period of time at two.

Put up Malone‘s “Circles” makes it a rap one-two-three, whereas BTS (Bangtan Boys) rating their highest-peaking Scorching 100 hit as “ON” debuts at 4, a day after the Ok-pop boy band took “Map of the Soul: 7” to the highest of the Billboard 200 albums chart, and Dua Lipa‘s “Do not Begin Now” completes the highest 5.