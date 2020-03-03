rockies-right-hander-jon-gray-puts-focus-on-changeup-in-spring-training-debut-against-mariners

PEORIA, Ariz. — Jon Grey put an emphasis on his changeup in his first begin of spring coaching when he allowed one run throughout two innings towards Seattle on Monday.

The Rockies right-hander leaned totally on his fastball/changeup mixture, throwing just a few curveballs and a pair sliders.

“That (pitch mix) was different, but it was a good opportunity to get those other pitches better,” Grey mentioned. “The first start always feels weird — you feel off-balance a lot — and today I felt really off-balance. But I competed and threw some strikes and some good pitches too, so I can’t be completely upset with it. I needed to figure out where I am so I can build off it.”

Grey surrendered a two-out RBI single to Daniel Vogelbach within the first then set the Mariners down so as within the second, together with outs towards former teammates Carlos Gonzalez and Tom Murphy. He mentioned he threw eight changeups total.

“I really don’t need it to be a nasty pitch,” Grey mentioned. “I just want it to be something I can show to lefties away, and something I can even throw in to righties to keep them honest. Both my other (offspeed) pitches, they go left, and I need something to work the other side.”

Tyler Nevin slowed. The Rockies nook infield prospect has been sidelined throughout camp attributable to an belly pressure he suffered just a few days earlier than Cactus League video games began. Nevin, 22, was added to Colorado’s 40-man in November following consecutive promising seasons in Class-A Superior Lancaster after which Double-A Hartford final yr, when he hit .251 in a career-high 130 video games.

He’s not throwing or hitting but, however Nevin described the harm as one thing that’s “very minor and something that won’t hinder me in the future.”

“If it was during the season, we’d probably have a more strict schedule, but because it’s spring training we’re taking things a little slower,” Nevin mentioned. “We haven’t developed a specific timetable for a return to playing. It’s more of, I’ve been feeling better and we want to keep progressing that.”

Rockies 9, Mariners 6

At Peoria Sports activities Complicated, Peoria, Ariz.

On the mound: Following Jon Grey, Ubaldo Jimenez allowed one run over two frames. Tim Collins was tagged for 2 runs within the fifth; Phillip Diehl appeared robust with three strikeouts in one-plus innings. Proper-handed prospect Alexander Guillen surrendered a three-run homer within the eighth.

On the plate: The Rockies had been homer-happy, as Ryan McMahon, Sam Hilliard, David Dahl and Drew Butera all hit their first dingers of spring. Josh Fuentes was Three for 3.

Value noting: Colorado fan favourite Carlos Gonzalez, in Seattle’s camp as a non-roster invitee, began in proper discipline and hit sixth. “CarGo” grounded out towards Grey in his first-at bat, after which flew out to middle towards Jimenez in his second at-bat.

Up subsequent: Cubs (5-5) at Rockies (5-4), 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, Salt River Fields

Rockies pitchers: RHP Ashton Goudeau, RHP Jose Mujica, RHP Bryan Shaw, RHP Jairo Diaz, LHP James Pazos

Cubs pitchers: LHP Jose Quintana, LHP Rex Brothers, RHP Dakota Mekkes, LHP CD Pelham, RHP Colin Rea, RHP Duane Underwood, RHP Rowan Wick