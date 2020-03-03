rockies-podcast:-ubaldo-jimenez-talks-comeback-attempt,-importance-of-family-and-much-more

On this episode of the On The Rox podcast from Salt River Fields, Denver Put up sportswriter Kyle Newman catches up with veteran right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez to debate his comeback try with the Rockies. Jimenez, 36, is in camp as a non-roster invitee and final pitched within the majors with the Orioles in 2017.

Jimenez discusses his efficiency within the Cactus League up to now, his relationships with the youthful pitchers, what’s driving him to show he can nonetheless pitch within the majors, his hopes for the remainder of spring coaching and far more.

