robocalls-aim-misinformation-at-texas-voters-on-super-tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Texas Secretary of State’s Workplace obtained experiences that voters have been receiving robocalls stating election misinformation associated to Tuesday’s main elections.

The workplace tweeted, “Our office has received reports of robocalls stating misinformation about today’s primary election. To be clear, all eligible voters should vote today. Look to @VoteTexas as your source for accurate election information. #TrustedInfo2020”

Our workplace has obtained experiences of robocalls stating misinformation about at this time’s main election. To be clear, all eligible voters ought to vote at this time. Look to @VoteTexas as your supply for correct election data. #TrustedInfo2020 — Texas Secretary of State (@TXsecofstate) March 3, 2020

Spokesman Stephen Chang says the calls have been telling voters that Republicans would vote on Tuesday whereas Democrats and independents would vote on Wednesday.

The Secretary of State’s Workplace has the quantity the calls have been comprised of and has reported the calls to federal authorities.

It’s unclear who’s answerable for the calls, which have been made throughout the state.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Related Press contributed to this report.)