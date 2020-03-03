‘rhonj’-season-11-cast-revealed-after-hair-pulling-incident-divides-group

Danielle Staub insisted she’s ‘never’ returning to ‘RHONJ,’ however will any of her co-stars comply with? An insider solutions that query, and even teases particulars in regards to the forged reunion!

Friendships have been examined within the wake of Danielle Staub’s hair-yanking incident with Margaret Josephs, 52, and we’ve realized if the drama has affected their co-stars’ determination to return to The Actual Housewives of New Jersey. “All of the ladies except for Danielle will be back for Season 11 which will begin filming right away, as early as next week,” a supply EXCLUSIVELY reveals to HollywoodLife! “Production wants to keep the momentum going of what’s going on in everyone’s lives. They feel there are a lot of interesting things happening.”

Season 10 left off on a tense observe when it was revealed that Teresa Giudice, 47, pushed Danielle to seize Margaret’s ponytail — a confession that Danielle made to the forged, a lot to Teresa’s dismay! This led Teresa to name off her friendship with Danielle in a memorable cellphone name through the finale, and we’ve realized that Melissa Gorga, 40, and Dolores Catania, 49, stood by Teresa’s aspect through the forged reunion that was filmed afterwards. “Melissa, Teresa and Dolores went into the reunion as a united front deciding to be on the same page about everything involving Danielle,” our supply tells us. “During filming and off camera too, they were and continued to have Teresa’s back and she very much appreciated that. It made things easier going into the reunion. They all had Teresa’s back about it all.” Half one of many reunion will air on March 4!

And, sure, Teresa and Danielle nonetheless needed to face each other after that awkward cellphone name. “Danielle was surprisingly very calm during her sit down and confrontation with Teresa,” our supply reveals. “Both ladies seemed nervous, but they were able to communicate and get through it though nothing was resolved.” That’s hardly a shock, contemplating Teresa’s parting phrases with Danielle within the season finale: “I’m so mad at myself, I don’t want to ever hurt anyone again. I wish you all the best. I just don’t want to be friends anymore. I’ve had enough.”

Danielle is simply as completed with RHONJ as Teresa is completed with their friendship. She made the large announcement on the Jan. eight episode of Watch What Occurs Stay with Andy Cohen, saying, “Well I have, over the past 12 years and 10 seasons, been a part of this whole franchise and I’ve been very happy to rally and stand on the platform and be here with all of you, but it is time for me to leave and do something that I want to do that makes my heart happy every day — And so, I will be never returning as a ‘Housewife’ again.” Danielle then clarified, “Nope, never returning as a ‘Housewife’ again — with the Jersey girls.”