rhoa’s-kandi-burruss-stuns-in-one-piece-bathing-suit-while-on-vacation-with-son-ace

Kandi Burruss appeared hotter than ever in an attractive swimsuit as she soaked up the solar and splashed round throughout a fun-filled household getaway in Jamaica along with her cute son, Ace!

Kandi Burruss, 43, has been having fun with a solar soaked getaway along with her household in Jamaica. The Actual Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram on Mar. 2 and confirmed off a number of pictures of her fun-filled trip with husband Todd Tucker, 46, son Ace, 4,and cute 3-month-old daughter Blaze. Kandi appeared gorgeous in a halter-style white one-piece bathing swimsuit with black trim as she playfully posed along with her adoring household within the pool and on the sandy shoreline.

The fact star wore matching black and white Louis Vuitton slides, outsized darkish shades and huge gold hoop earrings as she flashed an enormous smile for the digital camera. Ace was grinning ear to ear as he hopped onto his mother’s again and wrapped his arms round her neck in one of many pictures. He additionally performed within the sand alongside the Grammy Award winner as they loved a day on the seashore.

I lastly acquired a a lot wanted vacay! @acetucker is having a ball & so am I! Thanks @royaltonbluewaters for the royal therapy. ❤️ #RoyaltonBlueWaters. Braids by @the_aria_show,” Kandi captioned the snapshot. The mom and son picture garnered 1000’s of likes and replies from fellow RHOA forged members together with Marlo Hampton who commented, “Twinning ❤️” and Shamari DeVoe who added a number of coronary heart emojis.

Todd additionally posted pictures to his personal social media which pictured the proud father sweetly cradling Blaze who wore a shiny inexperienced swimsuit and matching sun shades. Man I wanted this Trip! Having a good time with the household!” he captioned the picture.

The household’s welcome getaway comes after two weeks after the Feb. 14 capturing at Kandi’s Atlanta. GA restaurant, The Previous Woman Gang which left three individuals handled in a close-by hospital for non-threatening accidents.