renegades-oc-hal-mumme-broke-his-leg-and-continued-to-call-plays:-‘i’m-not-soft’

Dallas Renegades offensive coordinator Hal Mumme was concerned in a sideline incident Sunday in the course of the crew’s recreation towards the Houston Roughnecks. On Monday, the crew confirmed he broke his leg on the play.

How’s this for Texas powerful? Offensive coordinator Hal Mumme suffered a damaged leg in a sideline collision within the second quarter, and nonetheless completed calling the sport. He’ll be teaching from the sales space this Saturday vs. NY. #ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/U4kf301UZM — Dallas Renegades (@XFLRenegades) March 2, 2020

The play occurred within the second quarter and was the results of pleasant hearth. Renegades operating again Cameron Artis-Payne was pushed by a defender heading out of bounds, so he could not decelerate his momentum. Mumme occurred to be within the unsuitable place on the unsuitable time, and his leg bought caught up within the motion.

Mumme tried to maneuver out of the best way, however could not fairly get out of there fast sufficient.

Although it was an apparent mistake, Artis-Payne was seen later hugging the coach as a means of claiming sorry.





Mumme tweeted in regards to the information saying merely, “I am not smooth.”

The offensive coordinator stayed within the recreation to name performs from the sideline. However when the Renegades tackle the New York Guardians this week, Mumme shall be calling performs from the press field.