recording-academy-seeks-new-grammys-ceo-after-officially-firing-deborah-dugan

Officers on the Recording Academy’s Board of Trustees verify that Dugan has been terminated from her function after weighing the entire proof from two unbiased investigations.

Mar 3, 2020

Grammy bosses have formally fired Recording Academy president and CEO Deborah Dugan, who has been on administrative depart since January.

Her potential departure overshadowed the 2020 Grammy Awards, and now officers on the Recording Academy’s Board of Trustees have confirmed she’s not a part of the organisation in a letter to members.

The assertion explains the trustees voted to terminate her employment after two “exhaustive” and “unbiased” investigations into allegations made in opposition to Dugan and by her.

She was accused of misconduct, whereas alleging sexual harassment and “egregious conflicts of curiosity, improper self-dealing by Board members, and voting irregularities with respect to nominations for Grammy Awards,” calling the Recording Academy a “boys’ membership.” All of the claims had been denied by each events.

Within the trustees’ letter to members, Recording Academy chairman and interim CEO Harvey Mason, Jr. writes, “After weighing the entire proof from two unbiased investigations, the Board of Trustees of the Recording Academy voted to terminate Ms. Dugan from her function as President/CEO.”

He confirmed there’s a search underway for Dugan’s successor, including, “We’ll look fastidiously to see the place the final one led us astray and make any needed adjustments going ahead.”