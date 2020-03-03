Ray J And Princess Love Norwood Clash In New Video Where They Go Head To Head Over Their Broken Marriage — Fans See Them As The Next Kirk And Rasheeda Frost

Prepare for the dialog of the yr, courtesy of Zeus Community, the place Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’s Ray J and Princess Love Norwood will sit down face-to-face and try to work on their damaged marriage.

The newly-launched community, which gave followers hit sequence that includes Joseline Hernandez and Blac Chyna, is now centered



Ray J and Princess Love.

The pair welcomed their second baby in late 2019, however weeks prior, they have been concerned in a nasty struggle, which prompted them to go stay underneath completely different roofs.

Whereas showing on The Wendy Williams Present, Ray J apologized, however Princess Love made it clear that she was not able to reconcile.

A brief clip selling the particular, referred to as The Dialog: Ray J and Princess Love, the duo had a heated alternate, and it’s now certain they work issues out.

One fan mentioned this: “What is leading to this conversation?! I haven’t been able to mind other people’s business lately since I was living my own life! 👀 What I miss,🤣I don’t see how a marriage can work when all you do is expose the worst part of it on television.”

One other commenter said:



For this reason they fought and posted so many movies and drama … they have been low key selling there present lol wow.fter he pushed her within the pool she ought to have stored swim different fish within the sea. Let me guess. He gone toss her within the ocean subsequent.”

This individual claimed: “Y’all do know this is all for ratings and a check and they’re happy as can be 😴😴😴 this happens every damn year when a new season comes .. its almost twisted and sick that people still do these clown ass shows for money.”

A follower shared: “The vow of marriage is no longer sacred, I see. You want to profit off the embarrassment of your husband’s infidelity and neglect of you?? Oh, okay,🙄 So they “broke up” to get a TV present… good enterprise determination 👏🏾👌🏾. Individuals say she’s loopy, however she could also be going by means of postpartum.”

A fifth remark learn: “No, because it’s not for us to see and this is the reason why they are having problems..too much stuff is in the people’s eye. They need to do this in front of a licensed counselor, not a camera…The new Kirk and Rasheeda.”

Will the couple reconcile?



