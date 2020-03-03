rain-ruins-thailand’s-shot-at-landmark-win

Rain wrecked Thailand Girls’s hopes of a landmark first victory on the T20 World Cup with their conflict in opposition to Pakistan in Sydney washed out.

Thailand, enjoying of their maiden world event, posted their highest-ever T20I complete of 150-3, with opener Nattakan Chantam hitting 56.

However the debutants – overwhelmed by West Indies, England and South Africa of their first three video games – have been prevented from defending that rating with the rain completely wiping out Pakistan’s innings.

Pakistan would have wanted to document their highest profitable T20I chase, having by no means beforehand chased greater than 139 to win a recreation.

Thailand’s formidable rating hinged on an excellent opening stand of 93 in 13.Three overs between Chantam and Nattaya Boochatham (44).

Nannapat Koncharoenkai (20no) and Chanida Sutthiruang (20) added gloss to the whole as Thailand eclipsed the 133-Eight they managed in opposition to Netherlands final yr.

The abandonment at Sydney Showground, which earned the perimeters a degree apiece, meant Thailand completed backside of Group B.