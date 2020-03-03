Rain could scupper England, Aus in T20 semis

By
Gsr
-
0
1
rain-could-scupper-england,-aus-in-t20-semis

India and South Africa will advance in case of washouts having topped their swimming pools

Final Up to date: 03/03/20 10:21am

Heather Knight's England could rue finishing second in their group

Heather Knight’s England might rue ending second of their group

England can be knocked out of the T20 World Cup if Thursday’s semi-final in opposition to India on the Sydney Cricket Floor is rained off.

No reserve days have been scheduled for the last-four clashes – by which South Africa will even face hosts and defending champions Australia – with the additional day solely allotted for Sunday’s ultimate on the MCG.

That implies that ought to there be no accomplished match in Sydney – Thursday’s forecast is for rain – then India will progress forward of England having gained Group A.

  • India vs England – 3.30am, Thursday, Sky Sports activities Cricket
  • South Africa vs Australia – 7.30am, Thursday, Sky Sports activities Cricket

Heather Knight’s England completed second in Group B, behind South Africa, with their six-wicket defeat to the Proteas within the event opener in Perth proving essential.

The identical destiny would befall four-time champions Australia, who completed second in Group A behind India, with the Southern Stars to be eradicated if their sport with Group B winners South Africa is deserted.

Meg Lanning's Australia would also suffer with a washout

Meg Lanning’s Australia would additionally endure with a washout

Australia might, then, be made to pay for shedding their opening sport to India, after they collapsed from 55-1 to 115 all out chasing 133 for victory.

A minimal of 10 overs a facet is required to represent a sport within the semi-finals – up from 5 within the group phases.

Watch the Girls’s T20 World Cup semi-finals stay from 3.30am on Thursday on Sky Sports activities Cricket.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here