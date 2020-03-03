rain-could-scupper-england,-aus-in-t20-semis

Heather Knight’s England might rue ending second of their group

England can be knocked out of the T20 World Cup if Thursday’s semi-final in opposition to India on the Sydney Cricket Floor is rained off.

No reserve days have been scheduled for the last-four clashes – by which South Africa will even face hosts and defending champions Australia – with the additional day solely allotted for Sunday’s ultimate on the MCG.

That implies that ought to there be no accomplished match in Sydney – Thursday’s forecast is for rain – then India will progress forward of England having gained Group A.

India vs England – 3.30am, Thursday, Sky Sports activities Cricket

South Africa vs Australia – 7.30am, Thursday, Sky Sports activities Cricket

Heather Knight’s England completed second in Group B, behind South Africa, with their six-wicket defeat to the Proteas within the event opener in Perth proving essential.

The identical destiny would befall four-time champions Australia, who completed second in Group A behind India, with the Southern Stars to be eradicated if their sport with Group B winners South Africa is deserted.

Meg Lanning’s Australia would additionally endure with a washout

Australia might, then, be made to pay for shedding their opening sport to India, after they collapsed from 55-1 to 115 all out chasing 133 for victory.

A minimal of 10 overs a facet is required to represent a sport within the semi-finals – up from 5 within the group phases.

